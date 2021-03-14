https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lightning-strike-caught-on-video-1-dead-3-injured/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

GRAPHIC: This is why our parents tell us not to stand under a tree when it’s raining. pic.twitter.com/g7yilFgLdb — Italia 🇺🇸 (@italia_patriot) March 14, 2021







Gurgaon: A man died and three were injured on Friday in Gurgaon after lightning struck a tree under which they had been standing to avoid getting drenched in the rain. The horrific incident was caught on security camera.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Signature Villas apartment complex in Gurgaon’s Sector 82. The four men were part of the horticulture staff at the residential society.