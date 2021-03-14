

London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday said that there is “no good reason why 65% of people working in science and engineering should be white men.” London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday said that there is “no good reason why 65% of people working in science and engineering should be white men.” “We’re working on fixing it,” Khan said. There’s no good reason why 65% of people working in science and engineering should be white men. Inequality costs people’s futures & the economy billions. We’re working on fixing it. So far we’ve helped 10,000 young Londoners learn these subjects so they can follow their dreams. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 13, 2021

"The existing STEM skills gap costs the UK economy £6.3bn annually, yet women, many ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people, and people from poorer backgrounds are underrepresented in STEM jobs. Currently, 65 per cent of the STEM workforce are white men, while women make up only 27 per cent of the UK's core STEM workforce," a press release Khan linked to stated. What's the representation of English people in their own capital city of London?