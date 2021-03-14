https://www.dailywire.com/news/london-shock-as-police-raid-vigil-for-slain-woman-storm-memorial-over-covid-19-concerns

London’s police chief is facing calls to resign and the United Kingdom’s home secretary, Priti Patel, is demanding an investigation after the city’s police officers raided stormed a vigil for a murdered woman, and clashed with mourners over concerns that the memorial violated COVID-19 lockdown rules.

The event was held in memory of Sarah Everard, whose body was found on Friday. She was last seen earlier last week near Clapham Common, a park on the city’s south side.

“Police confirmed Friday that a body found by investigators Wednesday was that of the 33-year-old marketing executive and that Wayne Couzens, an elite officer with London Metropolitan Police’s diplomatic protection command, had been charged with her murder,” NBC News reported.

Everard’s memorial drew hundreds of mourners, including Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who tried to fly under the radar on Saturday, dodging cameras to leave a bouquet of flowers in Everard’s memory. The vigil drew mostly women who said Everard’s seemingly shocking case was actually familiar, and that many of them feared a similar end after walking alone on London streets after dark.

Things changed rapidly, though, as night fell.

“A series of evening vigils from organizers ‘Reclaim These Streets’ had been planned Saturday across the UK,” local media reported. “The main event, at Clapham Common, was canceled after the Met said they couldn’t go ahead, citing coronavirus restrictions. The organizers asked people to shine a light on their doorstep instead for Everard and for all women affected by and lost to violence.”

“Peaceful mourners” gathered anyway, and when the police showed up, attendees began chanting, “This is a vigil, we do not need your services.”

“Less than an hour after the gathering began, officers moved in to inform people that they were breaching Covid-19 regulations and had to leave,” local media continued. “Then, a predominantly male cluster of officers moved in, using containment and corralling techniques — where officers surround demonstrators to keep them in a particular place, making social-distancing impossible — ordering people to leave or face arrest and fines.”

“As police officers forcibly removed women from the bandstand and dropped others face down to the floor in arrest, attendees chanted ‘Shame on you,’ ‘Arrest your own,’ and ‘Who do you protect?’”

In shocking photos posted to social media, police are seen pinning a woman and arresting other mourners.

The Metropolitan Police said Sunday that they were forced to take aggressive action when the women failed to abide by pandemic protocols. In a statement, they noted that they “absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary,” and that “we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people’s safety.”

"What has happened makes me more determined, not less, to lead my organization," she said. The UK's Home Secretary told the BBC that she wanted an "external view" on the incident. London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said he expected a full inquiry into how the vigil was handled after being promised that police would try to conduct themselves "with sensitivity." "I received assurances from the Metropolitan Police last week that the vigil would be policed sensitively. In my view, this was not the case," Khan said. "The scenes from Clapham Common are unacceptable. The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate," he added later on Twitter, noting that he was "urgently seeking an explanation."

