BuzzFeed News is asking for people to email them stories about rich people they know and the “most disgusting thing [they’ve] done during the pandemic”:

What is the most disgusting thing your rich pals have done during the pandemic? We want to hear about surprising displays of wealth that you’ve personally seen that have made you lose the last remaining scraps of your pandemic patience 👇https://t.co/JZVfzBmnYv — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 14, 2021

Are they really this tone-deaf? Apparently, they are, as many people are reminding the venture-backed media company of the 47 HuffPost employees they just fired during a Zoom meeting where the password was “springishere“:

Probably when you laid off all those journalists. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 14, 2021

Love the hot populist takes from a corporation that just laid off a bunch of their workers some of whom recently unionized. 😂😂😂 — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 14, 2021

they walked right into that one… — Gary Overby (@garyoverby) March 14, 2021

Others noted that BuzzFeed fired the HuffPost staffers without ever even holding a meeting with their teams:

Fired 47 of my colleagues without meeting with a single team first. https://t.co/DzxLaCH0r6 — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) March 14, 2021

As for what people are emailing, it looks like we’re going to get a lot of people ratting on their family members who aren’t really rich:

We have no rich friends, just ignorant family members. It’s really frustrating. — Slygrammy5 💝😎😳 😷🎉 (@SharonCoryell3) March 13, 2021

Amber Jamieson, the reporter behind the ask, replied with “friends and family stories accepted!!!”:

friends and family stories accepted!!! — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) March 13, 2021

From other district parents – form “learning pods” with private tutors and consume other properties for the purpose

– rent out several workspaces for teen activity rooms

– snap up additional properties to rent to families fleeing NYC This when space is at a premium in the area — Mean Ol Biden Stan (@MeanOlLiberal) March 13, 2021

i would love to talk more about this! can you fill out the form in the article so we can chat about it? — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) March 13, 2021

So this is just going to be a collection of normal people?

Not really rich, but a close friend decided she had been in the house too much and at the height of the pandemic she flew off to Hawaii for a week. Don’t know how she did it, but now I don’t really respect her any more.

I am working on my harsh feelings toward her.

But. — Gary Ray (Vaccinated Man!) R (@Subvetnuc) March 13, 2021

gary! please fill out the google form cause i’d love to hear more about that https://t.co/kWcc0IVHrg — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) March 13, 2021

Hard pass from us.

