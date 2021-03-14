https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/14/major-boomerang-in-progress-after-buzzfeed-asks-for-stories-about-the-most-disgusting-thing-your-rich-pals-have-done-during-the-pandemic/

BuzzFeed News is asking for people to email them stories about rich people they know and the “most disgusting thing [they’ve] done during the pandemic”:

Are they really this tone-deaf? Apparently, they are, as many people are reminding the venture-backed media company of the 47 HuffPost employees they just fired during a Zoom meeting where the password was “springishere“:

And:

Yep:

Others noted that BuzzFeed fired the HuffPost staffers without ever even holding a meeting with their teams:

As for what people are emailing, it looks like we’re going to get a lot of people ratting on their family members who aren’t really rich:

Amber Jamieson, the reporter behind the ask, replied with “friends and family stories accepted!!!”:

More of what we can expect:

So this is just going to be a collection of normal people?

Hard pass from us.

