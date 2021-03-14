https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/man-collier-county-arrested-heavily-armed-feds-tanker-trucks-connection-capitol-riot/

Florida – A quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Collier County was turned upside-down when armored vehicles and what appeared to be military personnel, swarmed the neighborhood in a pre-dawn raid Friday.

The FBI executed a search and arrest warrant in Collier County for a man investigators say was involved in the January 6th Capitol Riot. According to the FBI, Christopher Worrell faces charges related to violence at the Capitol.

Neighbors woke up to tanker trucks, loud booms, and heavily armored men in what appeared to be in military uniforms as the FBI conducted a search and arrest warrant for Christopher Worrell Friday morning.

The FBI said authorities received a tip from an acquaintance of Worrell’s girlfriend that he had traveled to DC to attend the January 6 rally.

The FBI spoke to Worrell at his home on January 18. He was annoyed the FBI showed up to his house but admitted he was at the Capitol on January 6.

Worrell said he never went into the Capitol building and never committed a crime.

The FBI says Christopher is being charged with entering restricted property/grounds.

“Very nice quiet gentleman. Wouldn’t know nothing, goes to work and comes home.” “They were taking duffel bags out.” “Whole outfits on like military and it was crazy,” – Lynn Elias, Neighbor “He should be arrested, you don’t know if they’re going to break a window and get in, you don’t know what they’re going to do.” – Donald Mccutcheon, Neighbor. Collier County man arrested on Capitol riot charges (winknews.com)

Law Enforcement is seen conducting the search and arrest warrant.

