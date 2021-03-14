https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/man-ordered-to-remove-noisy-american-flag/

Before you read this I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only life line to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

A North Dakota patriot was ordered by his homeowner’s association to remove an American flag because it flapped in the wind.

Andrew Almer told Valley News Live that he had flown the medium-sized flag from his balcony for. two years without any issues.

“It’s a symbol of our nation. It should be flown whenever it can be,” the Fargo, North Dakota man said. “I have a lot of friends and family that serve in the military.”

Almer told the television station he started getting letters in the mail from the Plum Tree Square Condo Association. He said he was told he needed to take Old Glory because it flapped too loudly in the wind.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Almer says. “With everything that’s going on in the world these days and this is what you’re going to complain about?”

The Federal Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 says no homeowner association can restrict owners from displaying the American flag on their property.

“It’s not anything offensive,” Almer says. “It’s not rude, it’s not nasty, it’s the American flag.”

The homeowner’s association has not responded to questions about the incident. But Almer says he still plans on flying Old Glory.

“It’s not coming down anytime soon,” he says. “It’s not making that much noise that it’s a liability to the association.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

