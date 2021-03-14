https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/marc-elias-hillary-clintons-lawyer-behind-steele-dossier-nearly-every-major-2020-election-lawsuit-sanctioned-texas-federal-appeals-judges/
Hillary Clinton’s Attorney, behind nearly every major 2020 election lawsuit from the left, has been sanctioned by Texas judges.
The Washington Examiner reported yesterday:
A top Democratic election lawyer was smacked with sanctions by Texas federal appeals judges for a “redundant and misleading submission” and for violating his ethical “duty of candor” to the court in a case in which the Democratic Party was fighting against a state law that banned straight-ticket voting.
Marc Elias, a lawyer for Perkins Coie who is well known for his election fights during the 2020 contest and for hiring the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which hired British ex-spy Christopher Steele in 2016, was criticized and punished by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Thursday, along with a number of his colleagues.
Judge Edith Clement, nominated by former President George W. Bush in 2001, and Judge Jennifer Elrod, nominated by Bush in 2007, both ordered Elias and his associates to be sanctioned, while Judge Catharina Haynes, another 2007 Bush nominee, did not.
“Appellees did not notify the court that their latest motion to supplement the record filed on February 10, 2021 was nearly identical to the motion to supplement the record filed several months ago by the same attorneys, on September 29, 2020. Critically, Appellees likewise failed to notify the court that their previous and nearly identical motion was denied,” the judges ruled. “This inexplicable failure to disclose the earlier denial of their motion violated their duty of candor to the court.”
The Democratic lawyers, including Elias, were ordered to pay attorneys’ fees and double costs, and the judges recommended Elias and his colleagues to review the section of the Model Rules of Professional Conduct on “Candor Toward the Tribunal” and encouraged them to “complete one hour of Continuing Legal Education in the area of Ethics and Professionalism, specifically candor with the court.”
Elias was involved in the court cases in Wisconsin arguing for drop boxes for ballots in that state in the 2020 election:
Elias was behind not one, but two big cases in Georgia:
He was behind a case in North Carolina:
Elias was involved in the Steele dossier as well, which was the garbage report created to slander candidate and then President Trump and tie him to Russia:
Look at who is representing the Democrats in every single major 2020 court case across the nation and you’ll likely see Elias’s name on the case.