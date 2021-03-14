https://www.theblaze.com/news/marines-group-attacks-tucker-carlson-backlash

An official United States Marines social media account drew sharp criticism over the weekend after publicly rebuking Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

What happened?

Carlson triggered a tsunami of backlash last week he criticized new uniform accommodations made by President Joe Biden for women serving in the military.

While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military, as Joe Biden says, needs to become more feminine — whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control and the Pentagon is going along with it. Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission, which is winning wars.

In response, the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group publicly blasted Carlson.

“What it looks like in today’s armed forces @TuckerCarlson,” the Marine group tweeted along with a picture of a female Marine carrying another Marine.

“Get right before you get left, boomer,” the account mocked.

When one person asked the Marine group to “please focus on China and not Tucker Carlson,” the Marine group fired back, “Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant.”

What was the response?

The response from the II MEF Information Group, along with other senior military leaders, was widely condemned as unbecoming behavior for American soldiers.

“Unconscionable that active duty military members – in uniform and from official military social media platforms – have leveled personal political attacks on a media figure. This is no longer the same military my grandfather, my father, my uncles, my brothers and I served,” Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), an Army veteran, said.

“With US Marines tweeting partisan views on Govt accounts — and keeping their jobs all the while — we’ve crossed a red line.

The Republic will not stand long when our military, intelligence, & law enforcement become political tools.

The Republic will not stand long when our military, intelligence, & law enforcement become political tools. We are in desperate trouble,” Bryan Dean Wright, a former CIA ops officer, said. “Please focus on China and not Tucker,” Joey Jones, a retired Marine, said.

"These political tweets to a civilian from official accounts, one from a senior enlisted in official uniform at official command are absolutely unacceptable & appalling. Marines need to be held accountable & there needs to be a @USMC wide message against this. @CMC_MarineCorps," Former Navy SEAL and Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va.) said

"As a female Marine that served in II MEF, this attack on a reporter's free speech from an official account is completely unacceptable," Michele Perez Exner, who works for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said

Anything else?

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wrote Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday demanding to meet with Marine Commandant David H. Berger over the political statements.

“Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions,” Cruz tweeted. “Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it.”

