Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has announced a virtual concert with an all-star lineup to benefit the victims of the brutal winter storm that hit so many Texans at the end of February.

McConaughey has described his “We’re Texas” concert as a “virtual revival where we can all come together to help Texas recover from the winter storm,” according to Click 2 Houston.

The actor has also pledged 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the storm recovery effort.

The Lincoln Lawyer actor’s benefit will feature performances by Willie Nelson, George Strait, Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, and more.

McConaughey and his wife Camila will host the program and proceeds will go to the Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund.

Fans can watch the concert on McConaughey’s YouTube channel March 21 at 7 p.m. During the program, viewers will find out how they can donate to help the victims of the storm.

The storm slammed the Lone Star State near the end of the third week in February. By that Friday, state authorities had reported upwards of 22 deaths, massive power outages, and serious economic disruption. Millions were without power for days after the debilitating winter storm. In the following weeks, several officials on a Texas energy council resigned in the face of massive failures in the electric grid.

Along with his charitable efforts, McConaughey has floated several trial balloons about running for governor of Texas. In a recent interview on a podcast, the Dallas Buyers Club star insisted launching a bid for governor is a “true consideration.”

