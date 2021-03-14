https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-reportedly-eying-bid-for-the-white-house-talking-to-top-u-s-democrats

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly “networking” with top leaders of the Democratic Party and mulling a run for U.S. president in 2024.

The report, which came in The Daily Mail, cites an unnamed British Labour Party official.

“The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” the anonymous source told the U.K. paper.

“During the US election last year they levelled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to ‘reject hate speech,’ which a spokesperson for the couple described as ‘a call for decency.’ Trump himself declared that he was ‘not a fan’ of Meghan, 39,” said the paper.

Markle is allegedly prepping in case Biden, who will be 82 in 2024, decides not to run for a second term, the source said. And her biographer and longtime friend, Omid Scobie, has also claimed that the one-time actress “has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency.”

“Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” Scobie, the author of “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” previously said in a documentary.

Another friend told Vanity Fair last year that the duchess “would seriously consider running for president,” The New York Post reported.

“‘One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics,’ the unidentified friend told the mag of Markle’s brief time in the UK,” wrote the paper.

But another biographer said Markle won’t run. “I would state categorically that she has no chance of ever running for president. She would be eaten alive,” Andrew Morton, author of “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” told Vanity Fair last year, the Post reported.

Markle sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey last Sunday and claimed that she was driven out of the royal family because of racism.

The duchess said that when she was pregnant with their son Archie, unnamed royals expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.” Meghan is biracial, with a white father and black mother.

Some of her claims, though, have not panned out. Markle said that when she married Prince Harry, she had to hand over her passport and car keys to palace authorities.

“When I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s license, my keys,” she said. Markle said she didn’t get them back until she stepped down from royal duty and moved to California.

But new reports say Markle was a world traveler throughout the time she dated Harry and after she joined the royal family, taking at least 13 trips.

“[T]he Duchess visited 13 countries as a tourist from when she started dating Prince Harry to September 2019 – when the couple jetted off to Italy for fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s lavish wedding,” The Daily Mail reported. “Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family the following January.”

