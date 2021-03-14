https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543136-mormon-leader-says-his-familys-donations-to-biden-democrats-an-oversight

A top leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said that political donations made by his family to Democratic political candidates, including President BidenJoe BidenPompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East ‘less secure’ DNC gears up for midterm push Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules MORE, were an “oversight,” as they go against his church’s policy on political neutrality.

“I regret such an oversight on my part,” Dieter Uchtdorf, 80, said in a Friday statement obtained by ABC News. “I fully support the church’s policy related to political donations from church leaders.”

ABC News, citing information from the Federal Elections Commission, reports that Uchtdorf’s family account contributed $1,250 to Biden’s 2020 campaign. Another $600 was donated to the Jan. 5 runoff campaigns of Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffBiden, Harris to travel to Atlanta to sell relief package Mike Lee says ‘For the People’ voting bill is ‘as if written in hell by the devil himself’ Advocates warn restrictive voting bills could end Georgia’s record turnout MORE and Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Biden, Harris to travel to Atlanta to sell relief package Trump urges Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uchtdorf is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, a governing group that helps set up church policies and oversees its business interests.

The church implemented its political neutrality rule in 2011 when GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyPoll: 81 percent of Republican voters hold favorable view of Trump Democrats face fresh headaches after relief bill win The Memo: Activists ask what’s changed since George Floyd? MORE (Utah), a member of the church, was running for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, ABC News notes.

The network added that the donations not only violate the church’s policies, but also come as a bit of a surprise as members of the Mormon church tend to learn more conservatively on the political spectrum.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpPompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East ‘less secure’ DNC gears up for midterm push Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules MORE, however, reportedly never gained widespread popularity among members of the church due to conduct that went against the church’s teachings on manners and public diplomacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

