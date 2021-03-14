https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/msnbc-host-wants-rename-fbi-headquarters-democrat-organizer-stacey-abrams-video/

Far-left MSNBC host Tiffany Cross called for the FBI headquarters to be renamed the “Stacey Abrams Building.”

The FBI is the latest target of the radical left for some reason considering the FBI is a reliable branch of the DNC today.

Cross argued: “Changing the name of our premier law enforcement agency so that it doesn’t honor a racist tyrant who trampled civil liberties, I don’t know, seems like a pretty logical step to me.”

Cross suggested renaming the building the Stacey Abrams Building.

MSNBC’s @TiffanyDCross proposes renaming the FBI’s headquarters “The Stacey Abrams Building.”: “If one woman could swear off against a whole system who tried to suppress, oppress, and depress the descendants of the people who built this country, for free.” pic.twitter.com/2YVh6k3D83 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 14, 2021

Tiffany Cross has a history of promoting racist slurs.

