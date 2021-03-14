https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/03/14/msnbc-host-wants-to-rename-fbi-hoover-bldg-for-stacey-abrams-who-managed-to-save-the-country-from-itself-1042807/

Reacting to an effort by congressional Democrats to remove J. Edgar Hoover’s name from the FBI’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, an MSBNC host has come up with who she considers the ideal person for the building’s rededication: Stacey Abrams.

“How about the Stacey Abrams Building? If one woman could swear off against a whole system that tried to suppress, oppress, and depress, the descendants of the people who built this country for free, and who again managed to save the country from itself, then surely we can dedicate the building representing equal protection under law, after a real political warrior,” explained Tiffany Cross, host of The Cross Connection.

Abrams is the failed, far-left 2018 Democrat gubernatorial nominee from Georgia and so-called voting rights activist who subsequently struck a deal with state leadership that many on the right believe made it far more difficult to check signatures on mail-in ballots in the 2020 election.

The result was that Democrats won both Georgia runoffs in January and thus gained effective control of the 50-50 U.S. Senate, thereby giving the progressive legislative agenda significant momentum.

The GOP governor, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state in Georgia inexplicably went along with watering down ballot integrity much to the consternation of President Donald Trump and others.

Republican group launches strategy to stop Stacey Abrams from taking Georgia https://t.co/B5Hy0zaD9b pic.twitter.com/JPVYjVEPmW — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) February 1, 2021

Cross played a clip of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) who has introduced legislation to set up a commission to rename the J. Edgar Hoover building because of the founding FBI director’s past transgressions, particularly his targeting of Dr. Martin Luther King and other civil rights leaders.

Connolly also called out Hoover for a legacy of racism, homophobia, and misogyny.

Watch:

No one really questions Hoover’s documented history of civil liberties violations. But some folks on Twitter did question whether Abrams was the best person to honor for the building renaming.

Here is a sampling:

Sure, but shouldn’t it be the DOJ building, since they’re the ones who seem to share her view that election integrity is a bad thing? https://t.co/Je8LNhKEDK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 13, 2021

Are you serious? They are trying to paint a small time local election fraud criminal and traitor as some kind of Martin Luther Ghandi? Fucking ridiculous. While we’re at it let’s just rename the whole county “United Hates of Antifa”? — FuriousYT (@_FuriousYT) March 14, 2021

You mean a woman who is $500,000 in debt Extremely corrupt And helped steal the 2020 elction — NaMe CaNnOt Be BlAnK (@WeAreAllSoFcked) March 14, 2021

Actually can we do this? Just totally delegitimize the institution? That would be awesome https://t.co/QQos4B1aET — President-elect Matt Boose (@matt_boose) March 13, 2021

This building shouldn’t hold anyone’s name. It should just be the FBI building. — Tanya Sherlock (@SherlockTanya) March 14, 2021

The “Fake Governor”? 😹 — BB WFB WI (@WiWfbMBA) March 13, 2021

So they are anti crossdresser, huh? — Russell G. Johnston (@RussellGJohnst5) March 13, 2021

see all) Latest posts by Robert Jonathan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

