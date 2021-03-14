https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/03/muslim-leader-calls-for-removal-of-parts-of-quran-that-promote-terrorism-muslim-cleric-calls-for-his-beheading

Rizvi, the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has filed a petition in the Indian Supreme Court asking that 26 Qur’an verses be removed; he says that “these verses were added to the Quran, by the first three Caliphs, to aid the expansion of Islam by war.”

It is worth noting that those caliphs are not recognized by Shi’ites, as they believe that Muhammad chose Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor, and that he was the rightful leader of the Muslims throughout the period in which those caliphs ruled. In any case, a Muslim cleric responded to Rizvi’s petition by offering money for Rizvi’s head, thereby indicating that he knows the verses of violence are in the Qur’an (contrary to the claims of Islamic apologists in the West), and is just fine with that fact.

It’s difficult to see what other outcome Rizvi might have expected. The Indian Supreme Court can’t change the Qur’an, and even if it tried, the overwhelming majority of Muslims wouldn’t take their version seriously. Rizvi was most likely attempting to call attention to the existence within the Qur’an of these exhortations to violence, although he surely knows that Shi’ites and not just Sunnis accept the verses to which he is objecting. Anyway, now the bounty on his head has abundantly attested to the existence of these verses.

“As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him,” OpIndia, March 13, 2021:

A day after UP Shia Central Waqf Board ex-chairperson, Syed Waseem Rizvi filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to remove 26 verses of the Quran alleging that it promoted terrorism and Jihad, the Muslim clerics have taken offence to Shia leader’s petition. One of the Muslim clerics has gone a step ahead to offer a bounty of Rs 20,000 for anyone who brings Rizvi’s head. According to the reports, Waseem Rizvi’s decision to file a petition seeking the removal of objectionable parts in the Quran has not gone well within the Muslim community. Muslim clerics have condemned Rizvi for challenging the Holy Quran and its chapters. In response to Rizvi’s petition, Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation – Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi. Reportedly, Dumpy had released a video issuing death threats to Rizvi and condemned the petition filed against the Quran. Shia cleric Dumpy said he would launch a nationwide campaign against Waseem Rizvi for disrespecting Quran and said that former Shia Waqf Board chairman would be boycotted in the future. After issuing bounty, Islamic cleric Dumpy also urged the administration to take action against Rizvi for allegedly attempting to hurt Muslims’ sentiments by speaking ill of Quran. He claimed Rizvi’s statement could incite violence in society and demanded his immediate arrest…. The Islamic cleric demanded Waseem Razvi [sic] be booked under Section 295A of IPC and other relevant provisions for deliberately and maliciously hurting our feelings by insulting the holy book. Waseem Rizvi files petition in Supreme Court On Thursday, Syed Waseem Rizvi filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking that “26 verses of the Quran be removed”. In his petition, Rizvi has stated that the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, has “some verses that are used to promote terrorism, violence, jihad”. In the PIL, Rizvi has claimed that these verses were added to the holy book of Muslims later. “These verses were added to the Quran, by the first three Caliphs, to aid the expansion of Islam by war”, the former Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board said according to media reports. Rizvi wrote in the petition that “after Mohammad, the first Caliphs Hazrat Abu Bakr, the second Caliphs Hazrat Umar and the third namely Hazrat Usman released the Quran as a book, based on the oral preachings of Mohammad”. This was passed on from generation to generation. Rizvi has added in his petition that almost 26 verses that were added to the Quran by these Caliphs promoted violence. According to Rizvi, terrorists use these verses to fuel jihad. He also said that these verses are used to mislead the young Muslims generation, provoking them to become radicals and terrorists resulting in the massacre of millions of innocents.

