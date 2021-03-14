https://justthenews.com/nation/national-guard-identified-solider-who-died-duty-while-deployed-us-capitol?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The National Guard member sent to Washington, D.C., to help protect the U.S. Capitol and who died last week while off duty has been identified at Specialist Justin Grennell of Marcellus, New York.

Grennell, 26, was found unresponsive in his D.C. hotel room Thursday by his roommate, who tried to revive Grennell before calling 911, according to multiple news reports. Officials on Saturday released Grennell’s name.

Police are investigating the death but do not suspect foul play. Thousands of Guard troops have been deployed at the Capitol since the Jan. 6 riot.

“Joint Task Force District of Columbia is sad to confirm the death of a National Guard member serving with the U.S. Capitol security mission due to an apparent medical emergency. The individual was not on duty at the time, and the incident is under investigation,” the National Guard said in a statement Saturday obtained by Fox News.

