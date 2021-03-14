https://www.theblaze.com/news/wear-mask-in-shower-nbc-news

NBC News has some interesting advice for people going to the gym: “You should wear your mask in the shower.”

NBC News reported on a guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Americans to wear masks and to practice social distancing in gyms. The CDC highlighted a study of a gym in Chicago last summer. The study focused on 81 people who exercised at the gym facility. The study found COVID-19 cases were identified in 68% of the gym attendees.

The NBC News article provides tips on exercising at the gym during the COVID-19 pandemic, including exercising at home or outdoors, disinfecting equipment, washing your hands, and wearing a face mask in the shower. Wait. What was that last one?

It’s best to avoid the showers if possible, since you can’t get masks wet — otherwise they lose their efficacy. If you need to shower at the gym, shower as quickly as possible and only remove your mask when your face and head is going to get wet.

There doesn’t appear to be any mention of wearing face masks in the shower on the CDC website. The government health agency recommends: “Be prepared to not use the locker room in order to reduce the risk of being in close proximity to others in a small space. Arrive in work-out clothes and shower at home to avoid using shared locker room and bathrooms.”

Interestingly enough, the article is in the “Wellness” section of NBC News and offering recommendations on important health issues regarding the deadly coronavirus, the article had the intention of making money off of selling face masks to readers. There were retail links for a multitude of face coverings, water bottles, reusable straws, and a yoga mat. NBC News profits from these affiliate links if readers make a purchase.

A disclaimer in the article titled “CDC updates: Wear a mask while exercising indoors at gyms” reads:

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Despite offering COVID-19 health advice, the article was not written by one of NBC News’ health writers. Instead, the article is written by “a digital editorial intern for NBC News Shopping.”

Basically, NBC News peddled products to its readers in an article that provides important COVID-19 information from the CDC.

Shower with a mask or no mask, you should continue to go to the gym and exercise since a new study found that 90% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in countries with high obesity levels.

The article also recommends wearing double masks, which Dr. Anthony Fauci advised in January.

Glenn Beck took Dr. Fauci’s recommendation of wearing multiple masks to another level.

President Joe Biden has said that Americans will need to wear face masks until 2022, despite previously stating that we would only need to wear them until April.

