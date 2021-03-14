http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/35P6tVrozqM/

NBC anchor Chuck Todd said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that a lot of people believe it is “inevitable” we’ll have more pandemics in the future because of “climate change.”

Todd said, “When you think about sadly preparing for this again, I know a lot of folks who think that due to climate change and due to globalization in general, it is inevitable that we’ll deal with more and more viruses like this. The biggest lesson you are going to take away to prepare for the next one?”

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “You know there are a couple of lessons, there are lessons domestically and public health-wise and scientifically, let’s take global to begin with. We have to have a better global health security network so that we are talking to each other all the time and know what’s going on. We also have to have a continued investment in the science. If you want to look at these success stories in this terrible year, has been the extraordinary, unprecedented advance with the vaccines. In January of 2020, we started the process, and 11 months later, we had a highly efficacious vaccine going into the arms of individuals, which is going to be the answer to this. Keep the science up, continue to support the public health infrastructure, and remain global in our interactions. As I have said so many times, a global pandemic requires a global response.”

