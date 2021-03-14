https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543105-newsom-admits-mistakes-in-handling-of-pandemic-knocks-recall-effort

California Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomEffort to recall Newsom gathers over 2M signatures, enough for possible ballot measure The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Biden: Back to ‘normal’ still means ‘beat the virus’ States get creative to save small businesses MORE (D) said in a new interview that he regrets mistakes he made in handling the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak over the last year.

But the embattled governor rejected a petition to recall him from office, an effort that had earned more than 2 million signatures from residents as of last week.

“It’s about immigration. It’s about our health care policies. It’s about our criminal justice reform. It’s about the diversity of the state. It’s about our clean air, clean water programs, meeting our environmental strategies,” Newsom told local television station KQED about attacks by his critics on his administration’s broader policy agenda, The Associated Press reported.

A group called RecallGavin2020 started a petition this year to get a ballot measure that would, if approved, remove Newsom from office. The group cites his handling of the pandemic, especially the harm they say his executive orders have caused to small businesses.

“The People of California are speaking loud and clear. We have cleared another milestone. Politics as usual in California are over as we know it to be,” Orrin Heatlie, chairman of The California Patriot Coalition, RecallGavin2020 Committee, said, the Hill previously reported.

Newsom faced backlash and charges of hypocrisy after being spotted at an expensive French restaurant dining indoors as the state remained on widespread lockdown as a result of orders he put in place.

“You know, I owned up to that. And no one hid from that. And that was a mistake. Crystal clear,” he reportedly told the station about the incident.

“In many respects, we could have gone a little earlier with this overlay, and that’s something in hindsight you consider and you reflect on at the same time,” he added in regards to the state’s vaccine distribution to vulnerable communities.

The group has already submitted some signatures to local registrars and a recall election could be held 60 and 80 days after the final certification of signatures.

