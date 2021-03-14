https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-90-percent-people-think-illegal-immigrants-should-be-tested-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Americans almost unanimously think that illegal immigrants who enter the country should be tested for COVID-19 before being released to communities across the country, according to a Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen released Monday.

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

The finding comes weeks after it was reported that more than 100 migrants who tested positive for the Coronavirus were released by the U.S. Border Patrol in Texas.

Ninety percent of voters surveyed in the poll want illegal immigrants tested for the coronavirus at the border before being allowed to leave to travel to other communities across the country.

The sentiments were shared widely across all cross-sections of Americans. For instance, 92 percent of whites and Hispanics agreed illegal immigrants should be screened for COVID as did 83 percent of black voters. Likewise, 94 percent of Republicans supporting CIVID testing as did 90 percent of Democrats.

Only 5 percent opposed testing illegal immigrants for the coronavirus.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen on behalf of Just the News using a mixed mode approach from March 11-13, 2021, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percent. Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

