https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543164-north-carolina-school-district-says-assignment-that-generated-racist-tweets

A North Carolina school system is under fire and apologizing after a school shared a collection of mock tweets from fourth-graders that contained racist remarks as part of a Civil War assignment, The Charlotte Observer reported on Saturday.

The students were instructed to write tweets from the point of view of a historical figure, WJYZ reported. The organization wrote that according to a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the school, located in Waxhaw, said students “studied North Carolinians that had different roles and perspectives on the Civil War.”

According to WJYZ, some one the tweets said “Slavery Forever,” and student, writing as the handle “@dontStopSlavery,” wrote “you may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it. #Slaveryforlife.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another student, writing under the name “Confederate4life,” wrote “why do we need to leave the county. We can stay and our slaves! #SLAVERYFOREVER.,” according to WJYZ.

The “tweets” came to light after the school’s Facebook page shared a photo of the wall of messages, writing that it was something the students were “most proud of,” WJYZ reported.

The activity was met with criticism, and the school district apologized to parents, staff, students and members of the community for the “unacceptable” assignment, according to the statement cited by WJYZ.

“District administrators are taking this matter very seriously and met with the entire Waxhaw Elementary staff today. In addition, the Twitter Wall has been removed,” the statement said.

It continued, writing that the school system “is actively developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to working with teachers to discuss best practices for instruction.”

Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, a member of the Union County NAACP chapter, who is also a former member of the county Board of Education and the first Black woman elected to the board, said the apology was inadequate, instead urging the superintendent and individual board of education members to publicly apologize, The Charlotte Observer wrote.

Morrison-Hansley said that claiming to address diversity, equity and inclusion issues misses the real issue, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Those issues, she told a Union County Diversity Committee the first night it convened, “did not bring us here tonight. Issues of racism are what brought us here and that need to be addressed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

