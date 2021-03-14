https://noqreport.com/2021/03/14/now-that-democrats-are-passing-gun-control-whats-next-in-their-crosshairs/

Generally speaking, Democrats want to take away your guns. They have for a while now but they kept those intentions secret over the last decade or so. But now, they no longer pretend to be defenders of the Second Amendment. Today, it’s impossible to be a Democratic lawmaker who doesn’t support unconstitutionally curtailing our right to keep and bear arms.

There is already legislation that’s making its way through Capitol Hill to make it harder to buy firearms. But that’s the tip of the iceberg, the opening volley into a protracted war against our rights. As I noted in the past, I believed that they were waiting for the next mass shooting in order to get the ball rolling through emotional responses, but it seems like they’re laying down the groundwork already.

Instead of waiting for a mass shooting, they’re using the partially manufactured excuse of “domestic terrorism” to make their opening play. It’s not that there isn’t domestic terrorism afoot, but Antifa and Black Lives Matter tend to use improvised weapons and burn buildings instead of taking shots at people. That’s not always the case, but there have been fewer firearms in their attacks. Nevertheless, Dianne Feinstein and company are already pushing forward a new bill.

This bill bans hundreds of guns by name.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Cam Edwards from Bearing Arms and the Second Amendment Foundation. Both organizations do what they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and Edwards is one of the nation’s staunchest defenders. It was an enthralling interview that gave great insights into what’s coming down the pike.

Among the many issues at hand is the attacks on “assault rifles.” Even if we willfully ignore the lack of a proper definition for the term (after all, Democrats ignore the fact all the time), we cannot ignore that even the most “assault-rifley” firearms like AR-15s are protected. The government cannot have sole authority over firearms that are intended to help us defend against both crime and tyranny. There are numerous instances in which “assault rifles” were used by good guys to protect against bad guys with similar firearms.

But at the core of the issue is that there are already plenty of laws on the books that are not being properly enforced. Invariably, we learn that the vast majority of crimes that involve firearms are done so by people who either cannot own a firearm or possess on illegally. As the logic goes, new gun laws will only hurt law abiding American citizens. The criminals will only be empowered and emboldened by addition restraints on our lawful rights.

In this episode of NOQ Report, I broke down some of the other things that we need to see as I discussed the future with Edwards. We also discussed ways that activists can participate in helping to preserve the Second Amendment at the local, city, county, and state levels. We may have a harder time dealing with Washington DC for at least the next two years, but we have recourse within our republic to take action locally.

They say that if the Second Amendment falls, there will be no way for us to defend any of our other rights. We are facing the greatest threat to the Second Amendment that we’ve seen in our lifetimes. We must act now.

