New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Sunday’s “Face the Nation” on CBS predicted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) would be impeached over multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

When asked if Cuomo will resign, De Blasio said, “I think he’ll try to hold out Margaret. I think he is used to getting things his way, and it’s been almost an imperial governorship. But I gotta tell you, the folks in this state and political leadership don’t believe in him anymore. He doesn’t have any credibility.”

He continued, “So I think an impeachment proceeding will begin. And I think he will be impeached, and perhaps right before that, he’ll decide to resign. That’s probably the most likely outcome right now, but I gotta tell you something. He should resign right now because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID. He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”

