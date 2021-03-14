https://www.oann.com/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-gov-cuomo-should-step-down/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-says-gov-cuomo-should-step-down

FILE - This photo from Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, shows Mayor Bill de Blasio right, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, holding a news conference in New York. De Blasio said he watched the CBS interview Thursday with Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett and said he found her "just 100% believable." Bennett, 25, is accusing Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment when she worked as his aide. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File).

FILE – This photo from Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, shows Mayor Bill de Blasio right, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, holding a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File).

UPDATED 1:34 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) blasted embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) over his refusal to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

In an interview on Sunday, de Blasio said the governor is  “literally in the way of us saving lives right now.” The mayor said both the allegations and the nursing home scandal have ruined Cuomo’s credibility and New Yorkers do not believe in him anymore.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the press at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, on March 27, 2020. - The New York National Guard, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and Javits employees are constructing a 1,000-bed facility at the center, as the state tries to contain the rising coronavirus cases. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke to the press at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, on March 27, 2020. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

However, de Blasio said he believes Cuomo will try to hold his position as long as possible, which could lead to a potential impeachment trial.

“So I think an impeachment proceeding will begin, and I think he will be impeached and perhaps right before that he’ll decide to resign,” de Blasio stated. “That’s probably the most likely outcome right now, but I’ve got to tell you something. He should resign right now because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID. He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”

The mayor added he believes Cuomo has made decisions for the sake of his public image, rather than what people actually needed.

