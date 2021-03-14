https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/14/nyt-reporter-raises-issue-of-biden-avoiding-a-press-conference-but-the-left-cant-handle-it-and-flips-out-n343429
About The Author
Related Posts
Psaki Busted by Doocy Again, Confirms Biden to Drastically Limit ICE Deportations, Even Dem Blasts Them on It
February 8, 2021
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Is Taking Aim at Big Tech, Make Censorship a Top Issue
January 18, 2021
Zing: Ted Cruz Drops Facts and Then Some on AOC After She Accuses Him of Supporting Neo-Nazism
January 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy