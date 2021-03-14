http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hcwNl_D7C7I/

An Omaha, Nebraska, police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the top of the head and in the face by an alleged JC Penny’s shoplifter.

ABC News reports officer Jeffrey Wittstruck (pictured) was called to store just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, and arrived to find 21-year-old Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. had been detained by security.

Jenkins was allegedly resisted arrest.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said: “Wittstruck directed Jenkins to remove his backpack at which time Jenkins stood up and placed his right hand in his sweatshirt pocket. Officer Wittstruck asked Jenkins to show his hands multiple times but Jenkins refused. Officer Wittstruck informed Jenkins he was under arrest and Jenkins remained uncooperative, pushing Officer Wittstruck away while he attempted to place handcuffs on Jenkins.”

Wittstruck ended up tasering Jenkins in an attempt to complete the arrest, but “it was ineffective” against Jenkins.

As a result, there was “a struggle” as Wittstruck tried a second time to arrest Jenkins, at which time Jenkins alleged pulled out a gun and shot four rounds. Wittstruck was hit in the face and the top of the head.

CNN notes Jenkins then fled the scene but was later arrested by Nebraska State Police.

Officer Wittstruck was rushed to a hospital and is now reported to be “stable and recovering.”

