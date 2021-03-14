https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/03/pastor-mike-spaulding-says-too-many-churches-accommodate-depravity-while-ignoring-the-bible

Today, The Two Mikes had the great pleasure of speaking with Dr Mike Spaulding from the Calvary Church in Ohio. Pastor Spaulding is extremely articulate and well-educated, and is most forthright in his Bible-based arguments.

The bulk of the program is focused on the failure of the Christian clergy to be outspoken on behalf of God and the Bible, while being nauseatingly accommodating to all the forms of depravity now afflicting the United States because the national government is on the side of depravity and the clergy poses no resistance it.

“I believe that in large measure, the pulpits of America are responsible for the current predicament we are in,” Dr. Spaulding said. “And there is no way around that truth. And until or unless the pastors of American stand up and start speaking out very boldly and courageously, then we have a very rough row to hoe indeed, brothers, and we may indeed not be able to save this republic.”

We’ve seen the futility of trying to act from a solely secular perspective when dealing with politics. It doesn’t work. Perhaps it did in the past. Maybe we just thought it did. But following the 2020 election, we can see that a spiritual awakening and a Biblical reckoning are in order if we have any chance of saving the republic.

“It should become abundantly clear to anyone who has been paying attention that there is no political solution for where we find ourselves,” he continued. “Politics in America, the so-called right and left, is just two wings on the same corrupt bird. They’ve gotten us here to this place.”

Some believe the only way to save our faith is to protect it through political means. Others are waking up to the notion that to save our political future, we must focus on advancing a Biblical worldview.

Pastor Spaulding is blessed with abundant commonsense and is one of the best and most informative guests we have had. The Two Mikes are eager to have him return for another episode.

