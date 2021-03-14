https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-pelosi-says-its-okay-to-overturn-an-election-if-a-republican-wins

Nancy Pelosi once again shows her hypocrisy, as in the latest hotly-contested election, she is in favor of overthrowing the results if it would result in a Democrat win.

“The votes were counted, re-counted, certified by the state, but the House Administration Committee began a process this week that could lead to unseating the Congresswoman,” said the interviewer, who went on to mention one of the tweets reproduced below by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Pelosi was then asked: “Why investigate an election that was certified by the state?”

Pelosi responded:

“Well, it was six votes. It was six votes. And the can– our candidate, Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate, asked for this process to begin.”

“What the committee did, the House Administration Committee, was very narrow, to take the process to the next step and see where it goes from there.

“An election of six votes, out of 400,000 votes cast. This is not unique; this has happened …. before, when races had been close, one side or the other saying ‘let’s take it to the House’.”

This contrasts sharply with Pelosi’s attitude regarding the general elections of Nov. of 2020 (although they do mesh with her sentiments back in Nov. of 2016), and critics are calling this blatant hypocrisy and partisanism.

The above video is being shared all over social media, and people are commenting in a similar fashion to the comments here below:

.@GStephanopoulos asks @SpeakerPelosi why she’s trying to steal an election where the votes were “counted, recounted, and certified by the state.” Pelosi says it is ok to overturn the results because the Republican candidate only won by 6 votes. What a hypocrite. #IA02 pic.twitter.com/IDdDXl0S49 — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) March 14, 2021

Speaker Pelosi says she’s open to unseating Republican Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. Translation: You’re only allowed to object to an election if you’re a Democrat. https://t.co/TOOgIvEroL — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 12, 2021

