.@GStephanopoulos asks @SpeakerPelosi why she’s trying to steal an election where the votes were “counted, recounted, and certified by the state.”

Pelosi says it is ok to overturn the results because the Republican candidate only won by 6 votes.

What a hypocrite. #IA02 pic.twitter.com/IDdDXl0S49

— Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) March 14, 2021