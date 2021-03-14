https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/granny-boxwine-is-trying-to-steal-a-congressional-seat/
.@GStephanopoulos asks @SpeakerPelosi why she’s trying to steal an election where the votes were “counted, recounted, and certified by the state.”
Pelosi says it is ok to overturn the results because the Republican candidate only won by 6 votes.
What a hypocrite. #IA02 pic.twitter.com/IDdDXl0S49
— Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) March 14, 2021
Quick hit from Pelosi interview this morning.
Here’s the full segment from Granny Boxwine