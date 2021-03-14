https://www.oann.com/pelosi-says-cuomo-should-look-inside-heart-to-decide-if-he-should-resign/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pelosi-says-cuomo-should-look-inside-heart-to-decide-if-he-should-resign

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declined to say if Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) should resign. In an interview on Sunday, the Democrat said Cuomo should look inside his heart to decide if he can still govern New York effectively amid ongoing allegations.

Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing an ongoing investigation into Cuomo, however he has continued to deny allegations of sexual harassment.

Today, we received a referral letter providing our office the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo. At the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 1, 2021

Pelosi added she thinks we should wait until the investigation wraps up to help determine whether Cuomo is still fit for the job.

“What I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, and see if he can govern effectively,” Pelosi stated.

In the meantime, New York Democrats such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Mayor Bill de Blasio have called on the embattled governor to resign.

