http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iBpbgM29r20/

Pop star Halsey — who is currently expecting her first child — quietly updated her social media bio to change her pronouns to “she/they,” saying her pregnancy has “leveled [her] perception of gender entirely.”

Fans who took notice to Halsey’s pronoun change expressed their approval and excitement on social media, with one stating the move “means so fucking much to me because I’ve been struggling with my gender identity.”

Halsey updated their Instagram bio and their pronouns are she/they pic.twitter.com/xhll3mKdhi — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) March 13, 2021

“HALSEY SHE/THEY I COULD CRY IM SO HAPPY,” tweeted one fan.

“no like actually this means so fucking much to me because i’ve been struggling w my gender identity so much lately,” another added.

no like actually this means so fucking much to me because i’ve been struggling w my gender identity so much lately — jenn (@jenneberle1) March 13, 2021

“i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in,” commented a third.

i hope halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in 💛 pic.twitter.com/mrtSN85PNN — jessicamariah (@_Y0ungG0d_) March 13, 2021

“i better not see cis people try to decide how ‘big’ this is because halsey just came out to their entire fanbase and literally everyone who follows her social media, don’t fucking belittle how much courage this must have taken,” another social media user tweeted.

i better not see cis people try to decide how “big” this is because halsey just came out to their entire fanbase and literally everyone who follows her social media, don’t fucking belittle how much courage this must have taken — ayra⁷ (@parkaureum) March 13, 2021

“i love halsey so much she literally changed my life i couldn’t be more grateful for them,” another tweeted, excited to use the pop star’s new pronoun.

i love halsey so much she literally changed my life i couldn’t be more grateful for them — RUBY 🌈 (@17MINUTESX) March 13, 2021

“I think it’s awesome that halsey changed her pronouns!!!!!!! I do not think it’s awesome that they’re selling NFTs!!!!!!! and that’s that,” wrote another Twitter user.

I think it’s awesome that halsey changed her pronouns!!!!!!! I do not think it’s awesome that they’re selling NFTs!!!!!!! and that’s that — anna (@annaishopeless) March 13, 2021

Halsey, seemingly acknowledging her fans’ support of her change in pronouns, wrote “Thank you” next to a heart on her Instagram story.

The pro-abortion pop star also recently revealed she is pregnant, and penned a message affirming the humanity of her unborn child, writing of her baby on Instagram, “I love this mini human already!”

Screenwriter Alev Aydin is reported to be the singer’s new boyfriend and father to her unborn child.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” Halsey wrote in an Instagram post last month. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all,” she added. “Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

