UPDATED 7:00 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

The 45th President hinted that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump may run for a seat in the Senate. On Friday, President Trump surprised a crowd at a dog rescue fundraiser, which was held at Mar-a-Lago.

Organizers had a goal of raising roughly $500,000 during the event in order to rescue around 500 dogs by cargo plane from China’s meat markets. During his surprise visit, the President thanked Lara Trump.

President Trump makes surprise appearance at animal rescue fundraiser. More at https://t.co/j4AOiStqCD@bdrr pic.twitter.com/J4yai8cAbU — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 12, 2021

While an official announcement has yet to be made, Lara has teased in the past about a possible Senate run in North Carolina. She would further promote her father-in-law’s message of “Making America Great Again.”

In the meantime, a new poll showed Herschel Walker leading Democrat Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after President Trump urged the former NFL great to run for the office. The Trafalgar Group survey released Friday showed Walker ahead with 47.7 percent of respondents’ support compared to 45.5 percent for Warnock.

The pollster also found Walker would beat former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former Representative Doug Collins (R-Ga.) in hypothetical primaries. This came after the 45th President recently released a statement encouraging the former NFL running back to enter the 2022 Senate race.

As President Trump looks to help the GOP take back the Senate, Republican voters have continued to support him. Approval among the GOP for the 45th President is still strong as data shows 81 percent of registered Republicans hold a favorable view of him.

New Donald Trump statement: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL.” #GASEN — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 10, 2021

GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio found that while the various sectors of the Republican party have different views of President Trump, the overwhelming majority support him. The survey broke respondents into groups with the 45th President receiving little support from the so-called post-Trump Republicans and “never Trumpers.”

However, he scored extremely high with the groups Fabrizio labeled as die-hard Trumpers who said President Trump should lead the Republican Party and that they would definitely vote for him should he run in 2024.

