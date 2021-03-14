https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/protest-in-green-bay/

Posted by Kane on March 14, 2021

Here's the full story from National Pulse

Emails and documents obtained by the Wisconsin Spotlight allege that individuals affiliated with Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life took control of election procedures, including giving left-wing advisers “access to boxes of absentee ballots before the election.”

In new revelations, investigations reveal the $1.6 million spent in the city of Green Bay led to the “infiltration of the November presidential elections by liberal groups and Democratic activists,” according to the group.

