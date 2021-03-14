https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/protest-in-green-bay/

Protesters gather in Green Bay, WI to demand an investigation into left wing outside influencers colluding in running the November election. Zuck Bux brought in New York Democrat lobbyist to cure ballots pic.twitter.com/Z47xmSf9Gr #wiright #GreenBayElectionscandal — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) March 12, 2021

Here’s the full story from National Pulse, in case you missed it Friday…

Emails and documents obtained by the Wisconsin Spotlight allege that individuals affiliated with Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life took control of election procedures, including giving left-wing advisers “access to boxes of absentee ballots before the election.”

In new revelations, investigations reveal the $1.6 million spent in the city of Green Bay led to the “infiltration of the November presidential elections by liberal groups and Democratic activists,” according to the group.