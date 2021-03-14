https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/03/14/reckless-non-covid-spending-sen-john-cornyn-takes-to-task-350-billion-of-the-biden-democrat-stimulus-package/

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) characterizes $350 billion of the Biden stimulus package earmarked for state, local and tribal governments as “more reckless non-COVID spending.”

That amount earmarked for state, local and tribal governments is put into perspective by the Moody’s Analytics director of fiscal policy research mentioned by Cornyn.

Cornyn was among 49 senators, all Republicans, who voted in opposition to the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.”

