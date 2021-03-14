https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/03/14/reckless-non-covid-spending-sen-john-cornyn-takes-to-task-350-billion-of-the-biden-democrat-stimulus-package/

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) characterizes $350 billion of the Biden stimulus package earmarked for state, local and tribal governments as “more reckless non-COVID spending.”

More reckless non-COVID spending: The $350 billion earmarked for state, local and tribal governments and U.S. territories “was one of the largest spending items in the entire bill,” said Dan White, director of fiscal policy research at Moody’s Analytics. https://t.co/vbENHJHXBR — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 14, 2021

That amount earmarked for state, local and tribal governments is put into perspective by the Moody’s Analytics director of fiscal policy research mentioned by Cornyn.

He said the total was more than quadruple what is needed to plug state and local budget holes through next summer. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 14, 2021

Cornyn was among 49 senators, all Republicans, who voted in opposition to the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.”

