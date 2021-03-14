http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aoG9Qsq-2cw/

Twelve people were shot, two fatally, early Sunday morning at a party in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC7 reports the shooting occurred around 4:40 a.m. inside a building “in the 6700-block of South South Chicago Avenue.”

#BREAKING: “Multiple gunshot victims” hospitalized and 2 dead after South Side shooting, per Chicago Fire Dept. Details LIVE @ABC7Chicago. pic.twitter.com/U3UIgAPyXJ — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) March 14, 2021

Although investigators were focused primarily on the inside of the building, ABC7 noted “there appeared to be a pool of blood on the sidewalk near the door of the building.”

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted a photo of the front door of the building:

EMPS Plan 3 has been secured (multiple gunshot victims transported to area hospitals; 2 deceased). No further information at this point 4-1-10. pic.twitter.com/QjovYF13Tw — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 14, 2021

The Chicago Tribune reports some 388 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through February 26, 2021, and that is fatal and non-fatal shooting victims combined. The Tribune notes there 81 fatalities January 1, 2021, through February 25, 2021.

Breitbart News observed 20 people were shot last weekend alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

