https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/retired-army-sgt-kenneth-harrelson-arrested-attending-jan-6-protests-familys-bank-account-locked-wife-loses-job-frightened-dont-know/

Angel Harrelson from Florida contacted The Gateway Pundit last week.

Angel’s husband, Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson, was arrested last week and is currently being held in jail for attending the January 6th protests in Washington DC. The feds may move him to Washington DC this coming week for trial.

Kenneth is a retired Army Sergeant and US veteran. He suffers from serious physical maladies including high blood pressure.

The US government locked down the family bank account following the arrest. Angel lost her job.

Now the family does not know how they are going to make it.

Here is Angel’s story.

My name is Angel. I am the wife of Retired Army Sgt. Kenneth Harrelson, a 100% disabled veteran, who traveled to Washington D.C. to on Jan. 5-6, to protect Trump supporters from violent Antifa. We have a 17-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. My husband was arrested on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 and my family is greatly in need of help. The FBI, city police and sheriff’s office came to our home and executed a search warrant. My husband was on a ladder cleaning the gutters at the time and I was inside working virtually at my job. The agents and officers approached with their guns pointed at my husband. He was unarmed and was in fear for his life. They arrested him without incident and then came to the door with my husband in handcuffs.

I was on the phone with a customer at the time. I immediately hung up and then notified my boss that I needed to be excused from work for the day due to a family emergency. The agents informed me that they were going to search the house and said that I would need to remain outside for the duration of their search. I requested to see a copy of the search warrant but I was refused, basically. They proceeded to escort me outside of my home. I was upset that my things were going to be tossed around everywhere and that they would make a huge mess. They even tried to search through my photo album of my recently deceased Mother’s photos, until I begged them not to.

I decided to video record them while they conducted their search and I let them know that I was recording. They started questioning Kenneth but he requested a lawyer and so questioning ended and they then transported him to the county jail. I stayed at home to await the arrival of our children from school. After they completed their search, they gathered their “evidence,” which included absurd things like our son’s Air-soft flash-bangs and Air-soft “grenades” that he uses to play Air-soft with his JROTC school friends. They also took a tourniquet that we keep on hand, along with other first aid supplies. I was formally trained as an EMT and as a Certified Nursing Assistant, therefore, I keep this kind of supplies on hand at all times. They also took my personal iPad. All of these things were here at home while Kenneth was in Washington, D.C. and have nothing to do with his trip there.

I immediately began searching for a lawyer. The fee just to retain a local lawyer is $2,500 and it will cost $100,000 if Kenneth is indicted on felony charges. My family does not have this kind of money. I was not able to access Kenneth’s VA disability funds because my name was not listed on his account, and it has now been locked down. I scraped up just enough money to pay the initial attorney retainer fee, this month’s bills and enough groceries to get us through the next couple of weeks. I was let go from my job because of this.

I am at a total loss about what to do to get next month’s bills paid and to put food on the table for our kids and me.

** Please donate to the Harrelson family here.

Included in the Affidavit was mention of Go To Meetings that Kenneth participated in. The discussions that took place on those calls were about things the members could do to protect people from harm, specifically from violent ANTIFA. There was no conspiracy to harm anyone, only to protect people. The Oath Keepers have spent the past few months discussing ways to keep their communities informed about the violent activities of the BLM and ANTIFA groups, and also prepared to defend their neighborhoods and homes from invasion by those often violent, extremists.

The Oath Keepers are made up of a diverse group of people; a variety of skin colors and races. They all have a common goal of defending the United States Constitution. Included in their mission is protecting and serving the community. They have spent countless volunteer hours helping with natural disasters cleanup and getting food and supplies to people in need. They They also protect people at rallies, and that is why my husband traveled to Washington D.C.

The Oath Keepers are not terrorists. I pray that the truth will eventually set them all free. I hope that people will come forward and let everyone know that they were in DC on Jan 5-6 to show support for President Trump and to provide security for the guest speakers at the Save America Rally, as well as protecting the people in the audience. After the speeches wrapped up, they helped escort members of the Stop the Steal group (including senior citizens) down to the Capitol, where there was supposed to be another scheduled speaking event outside the building. They had absolutely no advance knowledge that anyone was going to enter the Capitol building. They first learned of it when they saw it with their own eyes. They proceeded towards the building to offer assistance to the police officers and to those who were being pepper-sprayed and at risk of being trampled by the crowd.

I have been suffering physically and emotionally over this whole situation. The horrible things that are being said about my husband and other Oath Keepers members is devastating and heartbreaking.

One of the worst lies being spread about them is that they are somehow “white supremacists.” That is insulting and ridiculous. I’m Cajun, and therefore my ancestors and family members are black as well as American Indian. I have nieces and nephews who are mixed races (black, Indian, white, etc). Also I am partial Native American Indian. And I know that the national Vice President of Oath Keepers is a black cop from Montana, and their team leader in DC was a black Army combat veteran and former cop. Calling them “racists” is a disgraceful insult to me, my family, and to all the Oath Keepers.

The Oath Keepers are all a bunch of good people and true patriots who are passionate about their love for our great country.

I am in total disbelief that my husband, the father of my kids, who is an honorable Retired US Army Veteran is currently sitting in jail.

My husband is a wonderful man, as are the other Oath Keepers who have been arrested and charged with these ridiculous charges. I demand for their release and believe that focus should be shifted to actual criminals such as those who are burning down cities and murdering people.

I am not affiliated with any political party because of situations like this. I don’t feel like I can always trust the government to do the right thing, such as protect the good citizens and punish the ones who deserve to be punished.

I would not wish this situation on anyone, not even my worst enemy. This is the most horrible thing next to losing my mother not long ago. Our children are straight-A students who have learned the value of family and of being responsible citizens. Our family are the kind of people who would do whatever we can to help others.

I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. And I am scared. I currently have no personal protection, but the Oath Keepers have volunteered to send men to protect me if needed. We are being harassed by social media, news media and I fear an attack by an angry mob. I feel a sense of blame towards the government for not being here for my family after my husband gave so much of himself serving to defend and protect our country while in the Army. We are potentially going to lose our home and our vehicle. Our children are going to go without basic needs, possibly including food and healthcare. My husband is sitting in jail on a US Marshals hold and could be extradited to Washington, D.C. after his hearing on Monday. He suffers from several health issues including severe high blood pressure, PTSD, a hormone imbalance and a painful back injury. He was medically retired out of the Army and has had to endure two back surgeries and a shoulder surgery. He is only 40 years old and I am afraid that the trauma and stress brought about by this situation will cause his health to further decline. I’m afraid that I might lose him.

I am trying to raise funds to pay for legal fees, bills and groceries. I have found an attorney in Washington, D.C. but as of now, cannot afford the $100,000 that it will cost for him to defend Kenneth if he is indicted on felony charges.

My husband is a kind man who will give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, no matter their color or race. He often helps people without ever accepting payment because helping others is his reward.

Anyone and everyone who knows him knows that he is not a terrorist, just a genuine American patriot.

The TRUTH WILL PREVAIL.

Sincerely,

Angel Harrelson