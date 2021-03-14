https://www.theepochtimes.com/west-coast-cities-see-black-lives-matter-riots-during-breonna-taylor-anniversary_3732493.html

Major cities on the West Coast were among those seeing riots and protests Saturday night as demonstrators marked the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death in a police raid in Louisville, Kentucky.

Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle saw protests and clashes between crowds of people and police. Rioters threw rocks at police officers in Hollywood and smashed store windows, according to reports and footage published from the scene.

Videos showed riot police at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. A video uploaded to Twitter showed a demonstrator appearing to jump on a police car as it drove away.

Officials told KNBC in Los Angeles that at least one officer was injured during the skirmishes between protesters and police.

“Ppl asking why the protesters who got hit by LAPD’s car jumped on the hood… uh… cuz when you’re getting hit by a car YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE UNDER IT,” the person who uploaded the video said.

Another video appeared to show an LAPD officer being hit with an air conditioner unit.

In Portland, Oregon, the federal courthouse downtown was targeted again by rioters, reports said. Antifa types created a so-called “no go zone” for the public and police around the courthouse.

Members of the group broke multiple windows and vandalized a business at 2nd Ave and Lenora Street. pic.twitter.com/lxdyFVR0Iz — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 14, 2021

Police detained about 100 protesters after surrounding them by using the so-called “kettling” tactic of using large groups of officers to move to contain a crowd within a limited area. Protesters either leave through an exit controlled by the police or are contained, prevented from leaving, and arrested.

“The group was advised that they were being detained for investigation of crimes, they were not free to leave, and they should comply with officers’ lawful orders. Failure to comply may result in arrest or force being used against them to include, but not limited to, crowd control agents, impact weapons, or tear gas. Legal observers, press, and anyone who was medically fragile or anyone who needs immediate medical attention were invited to leave the enclosed area if they wished,” the Portland Police Bureau said.

“Those that were being detained were identified and photographed, as part of a criminal investigation, before being released. Some refused to comply and locked arms together in an effort to interfere with the investigation. Officers escorted them away and they were arrested.”

Officials said they found a crowbar, hammers, and a high-impact slingshot.

In Seattle, police were seen making arrests and moving quickly against rioters, according to video footage. Another video showed a police car following a crowd.

Several shops in downtown Seattle were seen with smashed windows and spray-painted walls, photos published by the police department showed.

The Seattle Police Department, which saw its police chief resign last year, wrote that 13 people were arrested during the demonstration.

