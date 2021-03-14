https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/scottsdale-police-for-the-win/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Scottsdale police still making arrests nearly a year after Fashion Square riot

A riot at Scottsdale Fashion Square last May left storefronts smashed and looted, and police say they’ve been relentless in the investigation after getting caught off guard and unprepared.

Officers credit fresh leads and surveillance video for the recent arrest of Paul Ruiz and say they don’t plan to stop there. The new surveillance footage during the riots and tracking down stolen goods have been helping investigators execute arrests nearly a year after the initial crimes.