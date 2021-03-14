https://justthenews.com/government/senate-confirms-deb-haaland-interior-secretary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Monday confirmed Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

Haaland was confirmed in a 51-40 vote. She enters the role after having served as a U.S. congresswoman representing New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.

“Thank you to the U.S. Senate for your confirmation vote today. As Secretary of @Interior, I look forward to collaborating with all of you. I am ready to serve. #BeFierce,” Haaland tweeted.

