Senator Ted Cruz addressed a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday, questioning the disturbing trend of left-wing political advocacy on the part of uniformed service members in the US military. Cruz requested a meeting with the Commandant of the Marine Corps over the matter.

“I am deeply troubled that the commitments you made, and the military’s broader obligation to avoid political endorsements and controversy, are being systematically undermined for the sake of leftwing ideology and political expediency. The last week has witnessed the Pentagon mobilize systematic, public attacks against television host Tucker Carlson that in substance, tone and political resonance are inexplicably inappropriate.“

Cruz is also requesting a plan of action to crack down on left-wing political stunts within the military, with service members assuming free reign to attack conservatives while in uniform in the aftermath of Joe Biden’s ascension to the presidency.

Official military unit Twitter accounts and the senior non-commissioned officer of the Space Force surprised military supporters and conservatives with partisan attacks on Tucker Carlson last week, objecting to a segment in which Carlson criticized Biden’s changes to military policies regarding pregnancy.

The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force’s official Twitter account was forced to backtrack a series of partisan attacks, admitting fault after internet users questioned the account’s political grandstanding.

Carlson never questioned the integrity of women serving in the military. Approximately 95% of the jobs in the military are open to both men and women, and don’t require arduous combat fitness. The episode has inspired a new wave of conservative skepticism towards the military, with many observers pointing out the force hasn’t won a real war since the Gulf War– despite an occupation of Afghanistan that has endured for almost 20 years- and arguing it functions largely as a politically correct jobs and welfare program.

Once a highly respected institution largely favored by political conservatives, the US military’s capitulation to establishment liberalism now threatens to tar the institution’s luster with those who primarily support it.

One Fox News segment has done more to discredit the military in the eyes of the demographic that supports it than twenty years of incompetence and failure in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/ULASni98FF — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 13, 2021

