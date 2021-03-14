https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/shock-video-czech-police-tackle-maskless-young-father-frantic-toddler-screams-terror/

You’re going to just love life under the new regime.

This was absolutely horrific and heart-breaking at the same time.

A toddler is seen screaming and crying in the Czech Republic as police tackle his daddy in the street for not wearing a mask.

The police officers involved were put on suspension and an investigation was launched after the video went viral.

Via RT:

Russia Today reported:

A disturbing video of police in the Czech Republic putting a man into a headlock after he allegedly refused to wear a face mask to protect against Covid-19 has gone viral and prompted an investigation. In the clip recorded on Wednesday in Uherske Hradiste, police can be seen tackling the maskless 40-year-old man to the ground and holding him in a headlock as his frantic three-year-old son cries. According to the Facebook post, the man had run into trouble with police after he “picked up his child from the playground” and forgot to bring a mask. Though the video sparked widespread condemnation against the police officers involved – and led to them being taken off duty – Uherske Hradiste Mayor Stanislav Blaha partly defended the officers’ actions in a statement on Facebook, Thursday.

