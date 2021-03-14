https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/14/so-we-should-not-believe-all-women-janice-dean-calls-down-the-thunder-on-billy-baldwin-for-defending-cuomo-and-damn/

Billy Baldwin defending Andrew Cuomo … that is just so typical.

Predictable.

Hell, even probable.

If you’re bored, go to Twitter and do a search on Billy’s handle and the hashtag #MeToo. He was more than happy to rush to judgment and condemn Trump and Kavanaugh without an investigation. Almost like he’s not all that sincere or something.

Janice Dean TKO’d him. Bigly:

But we shouldn’t rush to judgment and stuff.

Except …

Oopsie.

Yeah, we snickered. He’s the Baldwin brother people are never sure is really a brother.

Supporting Cuomo though sort of gives it away.

Yes, it’s all a plot by Trump.

People really have gotten dumber.

