https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-attacks-feminists-gives-warning-about-transgender-sperm-thrown-in-your-face/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Antifa attacked feminists holding a march in Paris on International Women’s Day.
The feminists were accused of being TERFs and Islamophobic. One of the marchers was told, “Don’t show up to the demonstration if you don’t want semen from a trans girl in your face.”
Hat tip to Andy Ngo…
#Antifa attacked feminists holding a march in Paris on Women’s Int. Day. The feminists were accused of being TERFs & Islamophobic. One of the marchers was told, “Don’t show up to the demonstration if you don’t want semen from a trans girl in your face.” pic.twitter.com/jRNnY3R6Fg
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021
Bonus Clip — Fantastic speech on modern feminism