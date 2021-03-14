https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steve-scalise-gun-grabbing-alert/

Posted by Kane on March 14, 2021 9:50 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...