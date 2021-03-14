https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steve-scalise-gun-grabbing-alert/

🚨 BREAKING → House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 11, 2021

“House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens.”

Democrats this week:

– Voted FOR stripping gun rights from law-abiding citizens

– Voted AGAINST requiring ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun Their priorities tell you all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/A7MoIKFw7M — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 13, 2021

Tweets by SteveScalise