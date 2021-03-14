https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/03/teacher-slams-va-school-district-over-critical-race-training-you-do-not-speak-for-us/

Back in December, Loudoun County in Virginia spent almost half a million dollars on race-based programs to implement in their public schools.

Like many public school systems, they’ve embraced Critical Race Theory. Not everyone is impressed.

Sam Dorman of FOX News reported in December:

Virginia county spends nearly $500G on race programs for schools A public school system in Virginia is spending at least half-a-million dollars on programs designed to counter systemic bias and oppression, the latest of many controversial initiatives connected to critical race theory. West Nova News reported on Friday that Loudoun County Public Schools was paying more than $50,000 to the California-based Equity Collaborative, which says it focuses on uncovering “personal and institutional biases that prevent all people, and especially people of color, from reaching their fullest potential.” The core tenets of its work are “oppression analysis, learning theory, and coaching for change.” Since 2018, the consulting firm and its owner have received $422,500 from the county. According to The Washington Free Beacon, that included $90,000 in salary for Jamie Almanzan, the owner who is described as an equity leadership coach, and $120,000 for an eight-day “systemic equity assessment.” Much of the money — $314,000 — was directed in 2019 towards coachng and training sessions.

The response from a district spokesperson is a progressive word salad:

The county did not immediately respond to Fox News’ inquiry. A Loudoun County public information officer, Wayde Byard, told West Nova News that critical race theory wasn’t taught to elementary school students. “Teachers follow the LCPS curricula to educate students to understand various perspectives so that they can think critically and develop individual viewpoints. LCPS wants to affirm diverse perspectives by engaging teachers and students in deeper learning around cultural literacy and authentic, challenging problems, including issues of justice and equity,” Byard said.

Things are not working out as planned. During a recent school board meeting, a teacher dressed down the board for forcing teachers to admit their privilege, white supremacy, and microaggressions.

This is a powerful response. Watch:

This Loudoun County, Virginia teacher delivered withering remarks against Critical Race Theory indoctrination at the latest School Board meeting. Here’s what EVERY parent should know about this toxic, racist ideology: https://t.co/PP93a5BrKw pic.twitter.com/8wUY0BbLtH — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) March 12, 2021

The time for remaining silent is over.

More parents and educators must start speaking out like this courageous young woman.

Featured image via Twitter video.

