Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor announced on Sunday that he will not challenge Sen. Raphael WarnockRaphael WarnockGOP goes on the attack against Biden relief bill Biden, Harris to travel to Atlanta to sell relief package Trump urges Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia MORE (D-Ga.) for one of the state’s Senate seats next year.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would not seek to recapture the seat for the GOP while also distancing himself from the so called “Trump wing” of the GOP.

“My family and I have talked about it, and we’re not going to run for the U.S. Senate seat. We’re going to stay focused on being the lieutenant governor here in Georgia and we are going to focus hard on trying to rebuild this party and refocus GOP 2.0,” he told host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddGOP senator defends Cheney, Murkowski after Trump rebuke Former Biden COVID-19 adviser: ‘We are in the eye of the hurricane right now’ Manchin firm on support for filibuster, mulls making it ‘a little bit more painful’ to use MORE.

“Donald Trump Donald TrumpPompeo: Reentering Iran deal would make Middle East ‘less secure’ DNC gears up for midterm push Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules MORE‘s divisive tone and strategy in unwinnable in forward-looking elections. We need real leadership,” he added.

Duncan added that a number of Republican-supported bills in the Georgia legislature that would end no-excuse absentee ballot voting and limit early voting were “solutions in search of a problem.” Republicans have made repeated unproven claims about mail-in voting being rife with fraud.

“Republicans don’t need election reform to win, we need leadership,” Duncan said, adding: “I’m one of the Republicans that want more people to vote. I think our ideas help people.”

His comments come just days after the lieutenant governor made headlines for refusing to preside over the Georgia Senate chamber while GOP-led election legislation was being debated, a move meant to signal his opposition to the bills.

Warnock’s seat is expected to be heavily contested next year, as it is one of several that could decide control of the upper chamber, which currently sits evenly split, 50-50, thought Democrats have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden to sign coronavirus relief bill Thursday, day earlier than expected Garland stresses independence in first speech at DOJ Jayapal asks for ethics investigation into Boebert, Gosar, Brooks MORE.

The senator took office in January after winning a special election to finish the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonSenate GOP faces retirement brain drain Loeffler leaves door open to 2022 rematch against Warnock Perdue on potential 2022 run: GOP must regain the Senate MORE (R), who retired.

