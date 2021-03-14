https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-media-critic-blasts-cnn-while-on-cnn-over-cuomo-scandal-a-major-black-eye-for-cnn

A top media critic from The Washington Post appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday where he blasted the network for its handling of Chris Cuomo’s interviews with his brother, New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple called out CNN for allowing host Chris Cuomo to interview his own brother during the middle of the pandemic in segments that were often panned as silly by critics, and then later banning Chris Cuomo from interviewing his brother after the governor started to face a nursing home scandal and allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I would be remiss, Brian, if I didn’t mention CNN’s own huge media story here with Chris Cuomo, the anchor at the nine o’clock hour, who covered Andrew Cuomo and had all these wonderful love-a-thon interviews with him, more than ten of them,” Wemple said. “And they suspended the conflict of interest rule for Chris Cuomo for those interviews, yet all of the sudden they’ve enforced it again now that Andrew Cuomo is in the midst of an historic scandal in the Albany State House.”

“So, I think that is a major black eye for CNN,” Wemple continued. “I will say that you and other people have covered the Cuomo story very aggressively, so I do want to be fair about this, but it is a major black eye for this network.”

The heat on Andrew Cuomo began to intensify in late January when state Attorney General Letitia James announced that the true number of people who died in nursing homes in the state could be more than 50 percent higher than the numbers that Andrew Cuomo’s administration had released.

The New York Post reported:

In a damning, 76-page report, James also said that some unidentified nursing homes apparently underreported resident fatalities to the state Department of Health and failed to enforce infection-control measures — with more than 20 currently under investigation. The bombshell findings could push the current DOH tally of 8,711 deaths to more than 13,000, based on a survey of 62 nursing homes that found the state undercounted the fatalities there by an average of 56 percent.

Subsequent news reports only intensified the scandal, including secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa telling the state’s Democratic lawmakers that the administration withheld “the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them ‘we froze’ out of fear that the true numbers would ‘be used against us’ by federal prosecutors,” the New York Post added.

A short time later, multiple women who had served as aides in the Cuomo administration came forward and made allegations of sexual misconduct.

Allegations that have been made against Andrew Cuomo range from allegedly asking female aides questions about their sex lives to allegedly kissing one female aide at work and without her permission to allegedly reaching under an aide’s blouse and touching her.

