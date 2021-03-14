https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/tucker-carlson-pentagon

Senior military officials and The Pentagon have called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for a statement he made about women in the military. When the military condemns a private citizen for free speech, how much longer will free speech exist?

On the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Friday, Glenn and Bill O’Reilly discuss their views on what the future holds, the National Guard’s extended stay in Washington, D.C., and the growing crisis at the border.

Watch the video below:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

