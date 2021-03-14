https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/vandals-destroy-presidents-circle-gravestones-hollywood-cemetery-richmond-virginia/

Via Mike Dickinson in Virginia

Vandals destroyed gravestones at the Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia this weekend.

The targeted gravestones were in the cemetery’s Presidents Circle section. This is the final resting place of Presidents James Monroe and John Tyler.

From Mike: THIS is what happens when you have criminal sympathizer Democrats like Mayor Levar Stoney, Commonwealth Attorney Collete McEachin, Mark Herring, and Jennifer McClellan running the city and state.

70% of those Arrested in the Richmond riots in 2020got off scott free- they probably think if they can riot and get away with it why not vandalize the gravesites.

This is why we need aggressive confrontational Republican leaders who will stand up to the criminal mob. ￼￼ this is why I have been on the front lines of fighting for law and order since day one￼. Put the criminals in jail!

There are extensive damages to multiple headstones at Hollywood Cemetery. I count at least 16 that are toppled over. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/3NfKFBwZgi — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) March 14, 2021

