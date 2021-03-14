http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mJ6fBjeFKhw/

A man rushed over to save a 75-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked during an apparent carjacking recently at a Safeway in San Francisco.

“I could barely sleep that night!” said the man who asked not to be identified.

Video footage a witness took showed the man walking out of the store at about 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, ABC 7 reported.

“I’m walking across the parking lot and I see this old woman getting dragged across by her head, and these girls are punching her. They’re kicking her; they’re stomping on her,” he recalled.

Police said the elderly woman was walking back to her car when three women allegedly attacked her, took her keys, purse, and tried to carjack the vehicle.

That was when the young man took action and ran over to help.

“Honestly, I’m still trying to figure out why I did this… but I just punched through the back window and it was loud enough and kind of scary enough to freak them out,” he explained.

The video footage showed the suspects get out of the car and run away from the scene. The man then went over to comfort the elderly woman.

A witness described the senior citizen as “tough as nails,” and she reportedly declined treatment at a nearby hospital.

“She thanked me and she said that I don’t have to pay for her windshield… her back window, so that’s really nice,” the man said of her reaction.

One of the suspects was arrested a few days later and police are continuing their investigation.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s car was broken into outside City Hall while he was inside the building talking about crime in the area, Breitbart News reported.

My car was broken into right in front of City Hall on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/a1aJKJhFo0 — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) March 11, 2021

“Ironically, as this was happening outside of City Hall, I was calling for a hearing to review the rise of shoplifting and theft in our small businesses and anchor stores such as Walgreens, Safeway, and CVS. We cannot just turn a blind eye,” he tweeted Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

